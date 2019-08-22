News in your town

Harriet Tubman’s life was like an action movie. It wasn’t always portrayed that way.

Ask Amy: Lost love resurfaces as soul mate

Keillor to reunite for Christmas shows

Vince Gill weighs hard truths with emotional depth on 'Okie'

How to marinate just about anything

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Put your taste buds through training camp

Food: Make best grilled cheese with Korean corn cheese

Ask Amy: Abuse survivor went through it, now over it

'Steel Magnolias' coming to the TLP stage

Ask Amy: Family trip turns into cat roundup

‘School Days’ come to Memory Café Aug. 29

Tommy Orange among winners of American Book Award

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Waist not, want not

Putting a contemporary touch on a Victorian rehab

Almanac

Jacobson: Journalists, please think before you 'go the distance' with 'Field of Dreams' references

Bell Tower Theater announces 2020 season

YOUR HOROSCOPE: August 19

At this summer camp, struggling with a disability is the point

Ask Amy: Wronged wife doesn't want to beg ex for contact

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How excess weight damages your brain

Ending a drought for R-rated comedies, 'Good Boys' is No. 1

Almanac

Martin: Tips for getting back to school

UD challenges viewers with latest art exhibition

She uses tarot cards to discuss mental health, and at least 89,000 people are paying attention

Study: A 35-inch waist increases risk of heart disease, cancer for women

Help your dog beat the heat

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

McCarron: Real-life journalism experience spins to an end

Almanac

Former radio, television personality releases autobiography

'Plant influencers' offer decor tips for fall houseplants

Maine’s scenic Monhegan Island is a portrait of Brigadoon mixed with L.L. Bean

Choosing the right rug for the room

House of the Week: Porch paradise with a bright and cheerful feel

New on DVD

Book slaps the biting history of mosquitos

TV highlights

Travel tips: Always a good time to plan