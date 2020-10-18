Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking

2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor

3. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco

4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria

6. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking

7. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur

8. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf

9. Jack, Marilynne Robinson, FSG

10. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

11. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing

12. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik, Del Rey

13. Magic Lessons, Alice Hoffman, S&S

14. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions

15. Troubles in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House

3. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S

4. The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

5. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld, S&S

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

7. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books

8. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

10. Humans, Brandon Stanton, St. Martin’s

11. Trust: America’s Best Chance, Pete Buttigieg, Liveright

12. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S

13. Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad, John O. Brennan, Celadon Books

14. The Man Who Ran Washington, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday

15. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor

4. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

5. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador

6. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

7. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage

8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

9. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

10. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central

11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

12. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

13. A Single Thread, Tracy Chevalier, Penguin

14. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor

15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S

2. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage

5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World

6. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin

7. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press

8. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin

9. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press

10. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press

11. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage

12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright

13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

14. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World

15. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life, Jane Sherron de Hart, Vintage

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor

4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

7. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell

8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee

9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine

10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

Early & Middle Grade Readers

1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

5. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix

6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic

9. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

10. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic

11. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books

12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

13. Notorious RBG Young Readers’ Edition, Irin Carmon, Shana Knizhnik, Harper

14. Becoming Muhammad Ali, James Patterson, Kwame Alexander, Dawud Anyabwile (Illus.), jimmy patterson

15. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

Young Adult

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

4. The Lives of Saints, Leigh Bardugo, Daniel J. Zollinger (Illus.), Imprint

5. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press

6. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. Grown, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books

9. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray

10. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads

11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember

12. All This Time, Mikki Daughtry, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

13. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

14. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

Children's Illustrated

1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books

2. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila

3. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books

4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

6. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

8. Bunheads, Misty Copeland, Setor Fiadzigbey (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. Happy Halloween from The Very Busy Spider, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

11. Julián at the Wedding, Jessica Love, Candlewick

12. Creepy Carrots!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster (BYR)

13. The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt, Riel Nason, Byron Eggenschwiler (Illus.), Tundra Books

14. Attack of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

15. Margaret’s Unicorn, Briony May Smith, Schwartz & Wade

Children's Series

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion. New in Series: The Tower of Nero

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic. New in Series: The Winglets Quartet

5. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. New in Series: Spy School Revolution

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan et. Al, Penguin Workshop

9. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick.

New in Series: The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem