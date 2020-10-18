Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
3. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
7. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
8. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
9. Jack, Marilynne Robinson, FSG
10. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
11. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
13. Magic Lessons, Alice Hoffman, S&S
14. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
15. Troubles in Paradise, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
4. The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
5. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
8. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Humans, Brandon Stanton, St. Martin’s
11. Trust: America’s Best Chance, Pete Buttigieg, Liveright
12. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
13. Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad, John O. Brennan, Celadon Books
14. The Man Who Ran Washington, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
15. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
4. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
5. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador
6. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
7. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
9. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
13. A Single Thread, Tracy Chevalier, Penguin
14. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
2. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
6. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
7. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
8. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
9. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
10. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
11. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
12. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
13. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
15. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life, Jane Sherron de Hart, Vintage
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic
9. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
10. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
11. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
13. Notorious RBG Young Readers’ Edition, Irin Carmon, Shana Knizhnik, Harper
14. Becoming Muhammad Ali, James Patterson, Kwame Alexander, Dawud Anyabwile (Illus.), jimmy patterson
15. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. The Lives of Saints, Leigh Bardugo, Daniel J. Zollinger (Illus.), Imprint
5. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
6. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Grown, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
9. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
10. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
12. All This Time, Mikki Daughtry, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
15. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
Children's Illustrated
1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
3. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick
7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
8. Bunheads, Misty Copeland, Setor Fiadzigbey (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Happy Halloween from The Very Busy Spider, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Julián at the Wedding, Jessica Love, Candlewick
12. Creepy Carrots!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster (BYR)
13. The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt, Riel Nason, Byron Eggenschwiler (Illus.), Tundra Books
14. Attack of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Margaret’s Unicorn, Briony May Smith, Schwartz & Wade
Children's Series
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Trials of Apollo (hardcover and paperback), Rick Riordan, Hyperion. New in Series: The Tower of Nero
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic. New in Series: The Winglets Quartet
5. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers. New in Series: Spy School Revolution
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan et. Al, Penguin Workshop
9. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
10. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick.
New in Series: The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem