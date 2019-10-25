At first glance, Joel Hodgson’s upbringing doesn’t appear that much different than your average Midwesterner’s.
Born in Stevens Point, Wis., he spent his formative years in Green Bay, where he dabbled in magic tricks, developed an interest in ventriloquism and began tinkering with gadgets, gizmos and toys — among them, robotic puppets.
It was the latter, combined with “riffing on bad movies,” that found an unlikely yet innovative niche, hinting at what was to come.
After cutting his teeth in stand-up comedy — performing at such iconic venues as the Comedy Store in Los Angeles and enjoying stints on “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Saturday Night Live” — Hodgson became the comedic mastermind behind “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
The television show that developed a cult following will bring its live tour to Dubuque’s Five Flags Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“I think this is the first time we’ve been to Dubuque,” Hodgson said in a phone interview. “I’m really excited about that. I think it’s giving us an opportunity to reach some ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ fans who have been underserved.”
The live concept will feature Hodgson re-creating his original role of Joel Robinson, a janitor trapped by a pair of mad scientists on the Earth-orbiting Satellite of Love, who is forced to watch B movies in the scientists’ plot to take over the world.
How does one stay sane under such circumstances? He crafts companion robots the likes of Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot and Gypsy, naturally.
The entourage’s comedic commentary on the films — known as “riffing” — became the basis for the two-hour television show, which would feature a movie in its entirety, the characters watching in silhouette from a row of theater seats at the bottom of the screen.
It provided Hodgson with the creative comedy vein he had been craving.
“Prior to ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000,’ I had a nice set in stand-up comedy,” he said. “I had been offered a sitcom or two, I wanted to stop doing stand-up and I wanted to do a TV show, but I just felt like the sitcoms weren’t for me. To start a show is a little like going to a bank to get a loan. So, I just tried to create the cheapest show possible. I thought about what motivated me, and it was the idea of things like riffing on bad movies at home.”
Through that and his skill in building visual story tools and other props, he pulled the two together.
Though quirky, it worked.
Debuting in 1988 on Minneapolis’ KTMA-TV, “Mystery Science Theater 3000” was one of the first shows to be picked up by Comedy Central and the Sci-Fi Channel, running for 10 seasons and 197 episodes. It also was listed as one of the “100 Best TV Shows of All-TIME” by Time magazine and netted a Peabody Award and two Emmy Award nominations.
“People often ask if I think ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ worked as well as a TV show as it does a live show,” Hodgson said. “I always say that’s why I created it as a TV show, because it did work, and that never surprised me. However, looking at it through the lens of doing it for more than 30 years and that it’s still relevant, on Netflix and touring, now I see that it’s clearly ridiculous. There is no way I could have foreseen what it would become. But I’m grateful that it has and that people like it.”
After Hodgson left “Mystery Science Theater 3000” in 1993 — working on a series of post-show projects, including the similar “Cinematic Titanic” — the show relaunched with 20 new, feature-length episodes after a successful Kickstarter campaign that netted $6.3 million.
The result found a home on Netflix as “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return” in 2017. It also spawned a six-comic mini-series on Dark Horse Comics and the national tour that’s alternating two films: “No Retreat, No Surrender” and “Circus of Horrors,” which will screen in Dubuque.
The 1960 British thriller boasts colorful circus acts, plastic surgery and animal attacks by stagehands in fur suits. It also features the pop hit, “Look for a Star” — over and over again.
“The real adventure has been bringing this show back,” Hodgson said. “The response to the Kickstarter campaign astonished me. It has been scary, but also exciting and exhilarating.”
It also has been a big investment of time and energy. At 59, Hodgson said that this will mark his final time on the road. Instead, he will continue his involvement with the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” brand, as well as serving as the chief creative officer of his company, Alternaversal.
“We’re already working on developing our next tour for Christmas 2020 and focusing on the TV show,” he said. “There is always all kinds of things to work on.”