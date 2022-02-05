Clarke University will combine two academic events, Evolution Weekend and the Frederic and Emma Schemmel Endowed Lecture in Theology, to explore the relationship between science and religion in a free virtual lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
It will feature acclaimed speaker Ilia Delio, OSF, who will discuss the need for a rebirth of religion in an age of artificial intelligence.
Delio is the Josephine C. Connelly Endowed Chair in Christian Theology at Villanova University. She holds doctorates in pharmacology and historical theology and has authored more than 20 books, including the award-winning, “The Unbearable Wholeness of Being and Re-Enchanting the Earth.”
Her lecture, “The Posthuman in the Second Axial Period and the Rebirth of Religion,” will focus on the shift in consciousness brought about by the impact of technology and mass communication, and the irony of resistance to accepting evolution despite this ongoing human development.
Evolution Weekend is an international movement that aims to demonstrate that religion and science can be compatible and elevate the quality of discussion around these issues.
The Frederic and Emma Schemmel Endowed Lecture in Theology was established by a gift from Clarke alum Rachel Schemmel, who had a successful career as a professor of food science and nutrition at Michigan State University.