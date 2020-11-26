A free, virtual broadcast of Clarke University’s annual “For a Blessed Christmas” will be available beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at www.clarke.edu/
forablessedchristmas.
The concert offers a portrayal of the Christmas story through music and biblical narrative.
This year’s program includes performances by the Clarke Wind Ensemble and Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Rob Stull, assistant professor of music and director of instrumental activities; the Clarke Collegiate Singers under the direction of Amanda Huntleigh, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities; and a vocal solo by Joshua D. Glasner, assistant professor of voice.
Ensembles are accompanied by Anthony Capparelli, instructor of music and collaborative pianist.
The featured soloist will be Clarke instructor of guitar, Marcus DeJesus.
Musical selections will include works by Steven Bryant, Giovanni Gabrieli, Alf Houkom, Francisco Nuñez, Astor Piazzola, Francisco Tarrego and Antonio Vivaldi, as well as familiar Christmas carols.
The program was recorded in Clarke’s Sacred Heart Chapel throughout the fall semester through the sponsorship of a Mediacom Arts and Culture Grant and the video editing services of Clarke alum and Telegraph Herald videographer Paul Kurutsides.