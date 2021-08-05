The Northeast Iowa School of Music is accepting registrants for the 2021-2022 school year.

Instruction is available in piano, voice, strings, guitar and ukulele, and band instruments. The fall session will begin on Monday, Aug. 23.

Need-based scholarships are available.

For more information or to register, call 563-690-0151; visit the Northeast Iowa School of Music at 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 200; or visit nisom.com.

