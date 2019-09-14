Looking at stars in the night sky, I’m seeking an alternate reality, one which is deeper and more real than the world of immediate consciousness.
Different people have different perceptions of reality, and our notions change from infancy to childhood and far on into maturity and old age. We have moved far, too, from the reality of those who live close to the land, who listen to the language of the birds, the singing of trees and the message of clouds. Our loss.
We are far from the reality of many whom we pass daily. I’m light years away from the reality of those who find “story” a lie, who believe that “myth” is not a vehicle of truth but a falsehood.
Carl Gustav Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and founder of analytical psychology, says that we are a sick society because we have lost a valid myth to live by. I agree.
Long before American mythologist, writer and lecturer Joseph Campbell popularized a “mythic” view of the universe, that was my view — a universe created by a power too great to be understood or explained by dogma or equation.
George MacDonald was perhaps the earliest influence in deepening my mythic understanding. This Scottish poet, preacher and writer of fairy tales said, “Our life is no dream; but it ought to become one and perhaps will.”
He comforted me but not with platitudes. The world he offered promised no easy solutions. But it was solid ground under my feet, a place where I could stand in a world often confusing, dangerous and unfriendly.
Myth remains for me the closest approximation to truth available to the finite human, unlimited by time and space, that which was and is and will forever be true.
In these strange, difficult years since man learned to split — although not fathom — the dark and dangerous heart of the atom, science confirms that we cannot know everything as we walk the moon’s surface or probe the further scape of genetics.
Fred Hoyle, who coined the phrase, “big bang,” often said that when he had an idea that went beyond present knowledge (something very different than wisdom) he turned to writing fantasy, where he could explore ideas that were too big, too violent and too brilliant to be rendered directly.
If we allow it, perhaps myth can integrate intellect and intuition, night and day. Our warring opposites can be reconciled: Male and female, spirit and flesh, life and death — setting our feet on solid ground.