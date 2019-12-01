“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” 7 p.m. on ABC A lanky mailman with the voice of Fred Astaire explains Santa’s origins in this animated 1970 special, which sidesteps the St. Nicholas part.
“The Simpsons,” 7 p.m. on Fox
Hi-Diddly-Ho! This long-running comedy serves up a Flanders-centric half-hour in the new episode, “Todd, Todd, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?”
Movie: “Christmas Town,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
As the holidays loom, elementary school teacher Lauren Gabriel (Candace Cameron Bure) decides it’s time to make some major life changes, leaving her familiar job in Boston and her relationship with career-obsessed boyfriend Eric (Jason Cermak) in favor of a fresh start in a quaint but distant town.
Movie: “You Light Up My Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Kim Fields (“The Facts of Life”) stars in this fact-based 2019 romance as Emma Simmons, a young woman who returns home to the town where her family’s Christmas light factory has been a big part of the community’s economy.
“Holiday Wars,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
“Halloween Wars” host Jonathan Bennett diversifies into Santa season with this new spinoff competition in which each episode finds teams of master cake and sugar artists vying in two challenges to create holiday displays that are both festive and delicious.
“The Rookie,” 9 p.m. on ABC
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) finds his trust sorely tested when he tries to help the former owner of his home reconnect with his estranged family.
“Holiday Gingerbread Showdown,” 9 p.m. on Food Network
Three gingerbread artists are put through their paces in a series of holiday themed challenges.