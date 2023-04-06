If your birthday is today: Let your intuition lead the way. Channel your energy into improving your surroundings. Connecting with people from your past will encourage you to pick up where you left off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't count on others to do things for you. Distance yourself from anyone pressuring you to do something that makes you uncomfortable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Plan your actions and be aware of how your plans will affect others. Focus on something worthwhile; the rewards will lift your spirits and encourage stronger friendships.
Recommended for you
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Talk to people who have something to offer. Contribute to a cause you believe in, and you'll gain access to people who can help you make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll absorb information quickly, so be sure to apply it to things that matter. Stick to a budget and curb bad habits that can slow you down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't wait for opportunities to come to you. Make things happen. Keep your plans secret until you can make a change without interference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay close attention to legal, financial and professional matters. Don't sign anything if you don't understand everything involved.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Transparency will help you avoid trouble. If you are upfront about who you are and what you want, you'll receive the respect and the help you need to reach your destination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stick to your plan, finish what you start and don't exceed your budget. You are on the right track but may be easily distracted.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You'll get the most done if you work from home. Put a schedule in place and only call people you know will help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Help convince others to see things your way. Changes can lead to better opportunities if you remain focused and within budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your eye on the money. Lending and borrowing will not turn out as planned. Be reluctant to take on joint ventures.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Clear a space that allows you to explore possibilities. See if you can turn what you enjoy doing into a lucrative endeavor. Create the life you want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.