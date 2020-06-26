“The Karate Kid,” 6 p.m. on AMC
AMC presents back-to-back ’80s classics with a special broadcast of this film and its sequel. Ralph Macchio stars as Daniel, a teenager who is tormented by bullies. He soon learns karate from a martial arts master (Pat Morita).
“Transformers,” 8 p.m. on TBS
The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as two ancient tribes of robots battle for an energy source on Earth. Based on the hugely popular 1980s cartoon series of the same name, the live-action adaptation stars Shia LaBeouf as an unlikely hero.
“Tropic Thunder,” 9 p.m.
on TNT
After a blockbuster movie goes over budget, a nervous director takes his high-profile actors into the jungle in Southeast Asia. What the dim-witted actors don’t know is that the director is hiding a very dangerous secret from them.