The Dubuque Museum of Art’s Dubuque Area K-12 Virtual Exhibition, featuring 150 works by 130 students in Dubuque Community and Holy Family Catholic schools, is open for viewing.
The museum’s K-8 exhibition occurs each spring, according to a press release. Biennially, the museum also hosts an exhibition of work created by high school students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum combined the exhibitions and opted to present them in a virtual format.
The Dubuque Area K-12 Virtual Exhibition was open to all students. All art processes, skills and levels are showcased.
The goal was to present the work in a virtual galley space, providing the audience with a museum-like experience when viewing the work, the release states.
“The Dubuque Community School District has always had a wonderful partnership with the Dubuque Museum of Art,” said Brad Manternach, district mentor and visual arts coordinator. “Year to year, that partnership has allowed our students to visit the museum, as well as showcase their artwork throughout the gallery. This year, that partnership has become even stronger with the virtual K-12 exhibition. I love this exhibition because it tells the stories of the students as they moved through this most difficult of school years.”
This exhibition is sponsored by DuTrac Community Credit Union and can be viewed through April 15, 2022, by visiting dbqart.org/k-12-2021.