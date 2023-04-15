If your birthday is today: Don't cut corners when it comes to research. Practice discipline in all aspects of life. Live up to your expectations by doing what's best for you. Set the stage and play the role of a winner.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to what's happening at home. Reach out to someone experiencing difficulties. The information you offer someone will lead to an educational response.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Using the wrong words will cause confusion and elicit a negative response from someone you don't want to annoy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Verify any information you receive before passing it along. Use your experience and knowledge to reach an understanding with a difficult rival.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Participate in something that hones your skills. Helping people will lead to connections you need to explore. Full steam ahead!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the path of least resistance. If you concern yourself with trivial matters, you will miss the point and fall short of your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about change. Don't sit in the background and let others make decisions for you. Be the leader everyone respects.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Channel your energy. Don't take chances when precision is what matters. Opportunities are within reach, but you must figure out how to make the most of them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A change of plans will not align with your schedule. Address the situation with a compromise. Your leadership will not go unnoticed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be careful whom you trust. Be fair, and you'll ward off an ugly scene with a close friend or loved one. Play it cool today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You know the rules and what others expect of you, so finish what you start. You'll find it easier to enact positive changes at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick to what you know and trust. Avoid situations that are emotionally exhausting. Be prepared to act, but take precautions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Rethink your strategy regarding health and fitness, and try something new that will motivate you to move more and sit less. A lifestyle change will pay off.
