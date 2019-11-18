If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Nov. 18
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join for an evening of yarn and fun in the Maker Space. Attendees will create granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need. Completed squares also can be dropped off. They should be 7 by 9 inches and made with machine-washable yarn. The library will provide yarn and tools, and will accept donations of unwanted skeins of machine-washable yarn. No registration is required. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a winter- or holiday-themed mini wreath for your door or tabletop. For ages 16 and older. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us.
Semester Fallout Improv Extravaganza. 7-8:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St., Babka Theatre. Members of the UD Spartaneous Improv Troupe will perform comedy skits with suggestions from the audience. Details: tinyurl.com/y3rmj6og.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Back Home for Christmas. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., various locations Potosi and Tennyson, Wis. Hosted by the Potosi Tennyson Chamber of Commerce, there will be craft and cookie sales, a silent auction, lunch for purchase and door prizes. Participating businesses also will offer sales and refreshments. Santa will be making his rounds. Details: 608-763-2300.