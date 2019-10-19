The seminar Proactive Grieving: Healing Body, Mind, Soul and Spirit will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
Proactive Grieving is an organic, innovative and user-friendly approach to processing loss. This seminar presents new survival strategies to clinicians, caregivers, social workers, health professionals, clergy or others involved with helping those who grieve.
The facilitator will be Mitch Carmody, and the offering is $15 per person.
Registration is due Monday, Oct. 28, by calling 563-582-3592 or emailing info@shalomretreats.org.