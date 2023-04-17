The debut of the Ford Mustang — named after the iconic World War II P-51 Mustang fighter plane — took place at the New York World’s Fair on April 17, 1964.

That same day, 22,000 people, undoubtedly fueled by Mustang ads on all three TV networks and in 2,900 newspapers, bolted to their local dealers to secure a shiny new 1964½ model for themselves. The car became such an overnight hit that a New York diner posted a sign in its window that read, “Our hotcakes are selling like Mustangs!”

