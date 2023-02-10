If your birthday is today: Use your imagination and intelligence to figure out how to incorporate what you want into your everyday routine. Change may not be the answer to everything. Practicality will be necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Assess your financial situation. Supplementing your income with a part-time position or lowering your overhead will ease your mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) When it comes to getting things done, reason, common sense and hard work will be necessary. Connect with people you enjoy working alongside. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Figure out what works best for you. Your happiness depends on being true to yourself. Get your life moving in a productive direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Balance and integrity are mandatory. Listen to the input. Don't let stubbornness stand between you and your dreams.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let someone's actions put a stop to your plans. Head in a direction offering benefits to you instead of to someone else.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Partner with someone you can learn from, and something worthwhile will transpire. Don't feel obligated to pay for others to have fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Speak from the heart, and suggestions will be forthcoming. Take heed of any health issues that have the potential to worsen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change is long overdue. Refuse to let someone's hissy fit stop you from doing what's best for you. Don't let anger be your downfall.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on fun things to do with people you enjoy. Sign up for a challenge that will make you proud. Use your energy wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at how others influence your lifestyle; consider how to ensure you live life your way. Question what's being asked of you, and let your intuition guide you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make a move. Travel, reunions, educational pursuits and separating the positive from the negative in your life will get you back on track. Do things your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will take you for a ride. Step away from situations that cause you grief. Stay calm and keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready to forge ahead.
