Leonardo da Vinci produced more than 500 sketches of flying machines. One, the helical air screw, was designed to be made from starched linen molded into a screw-shaped device. Unfortunately, he never got it built — perhaps he needed more starch.
Turns out lots of folks do, too — need more resistant starch, that is. A study in Cancer Prevention Research reveals that resistant starches — fiber found in bananas, potatoes, grains, dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cow peas, pigeon peas, lentils and seeds — help protect folks from an array of what are called Lynch syndrome cancers. These are cancers of the stomach, duodenum, bile duct, colon, pancreas, brain, kidney, liver and endometrium that are related to an inherited genetic condition. There are more than 200,000 cases diagnosed annually in the U.S.
As a model of cancer development, the researchers from Newcastle University in the U.K. tracked folks with Lynch syndrome for 20 years and found that just 5.8% of those who got 30 grams of resistant starch daily (in pill form) developed LS cancers, while 10.5% of those receiving placebo did.
Lynch syndrome mutations may be identified through a blood test or a biopsy of cancerous tissue. And, regular bowel screening (colonoscopy) and aspirin can reduce the risk for colorectal cancer in folks with Lynch syndrome. Unfortunately, other forms of LS can be difficult to detect and manage, making a diet rich in resistant starches especially important. For recipes containing resistant starches, take a look at my “What to Eat When Cookbook.”
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
