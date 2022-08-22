Leonardo da Vinci produced more than 500 sketches of flying machines. One, the helical air screw, was designed to be made from starched linen molded into a screw-shaped device. Unfortunately, he never got it built — perhaps he needed more starch.

Turns out lots of folks do, too — need more resistant starch, that is. A study in Cancer Prevention Research reveals that resistant starches — fiber found in bananas, potatoes, grains, dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cow peas, pigeon peas, lentils and seeds — help protect folks from an array of what are called Lynch syndrome cancers. These are cancers of the stomach, duodenum, bile duct, colon, pancreas, brain, kidney, liver and endometrium that are related to an inherited genetic condition. There are more than 200,000 cases diagnosed annually in the U.S.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.