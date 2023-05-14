Eugene and Herbert Adams were the sons of Austin Adams, a prominent attorney and Iowa Supreme Court judge, and Mary Newbury Adams, a leader in Dubuque’s suffrage movement.

Austin and Mary were well-known for their literary activities, including the Round Table Club and the Conversational Club. It makes sense that their sons would have been raised to reach for the stars, and to encourage others to do the same.

