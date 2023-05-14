Eugene and Herbert Adams were the sons of Austin Adams, a prominent attorney and Iowa Supreme Court judge, and Mary Newbury Adams, a leader in Dubuque’s suffrage movement.
Austin and Mary were well-known for their literary activities, including the Round Table Club and the Conversational Club. It makes sense that their sons would have been raised to reach for the stars, and to encourage others to do the same.
Eugene bought into a local machine shop and foundry. Eventually, Herbert joined him, and the Adams Company was founded. It manufactured a number of items, including fireplace equipment, milling equipment and stoves.
Recommended for you
Around 1885, before the brothers’ partnership began, Eugene hired a young man from Pecatonica, Ill., named Fayette “Fay” Oliver Farwell. It would prove to be a fortuitous decision on his part, as Farwell’s inventions ushered The Adams Company into the age of the automobile.
Not much is known about Farwell’s early years, but by the end of his career, he had a number of patents to his name and more inventions. If you can picture Caractacus Potts, the character played by Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 film, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” but with a better success rate, you might have a good idea of what kind of man Farwell was.
The Adams Company hired the 26-year-old Farwell as a general superintendent, and gave him free reign to experiment with its equipment and see what he could come up with. Along with his sense of humor (he named his twin sons Ray and Fay, and followed that up by naming his third son Jay), Farwell brought an unmatched knowledge of gears and engines, and an innate curiosity for just about everything.
Between 1885 and the turn of the 20th century, Farwell invented a camp chair and support, a stove back, a stove damper, a combination anvil and vise, a molding machine, a milling machine and a sand press. He received U.S. patents for all of them.
In 1893, Farwell attended the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. He returned to Dubuque inspired by the innovations he saw there, including a “horseless carriage.” With the Adams brothers’ blessing, he immediately began to work on a rotary engine, and is credited as being the first to produce a successful one.
The brothers founded Adams-Farwell Automobiles in 1898 in anticipation of what was coming, and in acknowledgment of Farwell’s contribution. Three car models were built between around 1898 and 1901, all using Farwell’s rotary engine. He also added doors, a canopy top and a windshield, making the car practical for year-round use. None were deemed good enough to sell, so Farwell kept refining each model.
One Farwell innovation was a removeable steering column that would convert the vehicle from a coupe to a roadster by allowing the steering column and foot pedals to be moved from the front to the back.
At the 1905 Chicago Automobile Show, the car received lots of attention for its futuristic innovations such as fuel injection, supercharging and automatic timing and a lever start. Adams-Farwell Automobiles took $100,000 in orders at the show.
Adams-Farwell’s Model 6A sold for $2,000 in 1906. Later models sold for up to $4,500. Adams-Farwell cars were considered state-of-the-art, with brass lamps, brass horns and leather fenders and seats. The company’s slogan was “Made in Dubuque and Tested on Dubuque Hills.”
Adams-Farwell manufactured its cars for about 12 years, with Farwell constantly tweaking and improving the engine. Larger car makers began to appear on the East Coast with assembly lines, making it difficult to compete with the faster, cheaper production.
It’s reported that Farwell flew an airship down the Mississippi River, and worked with the War Department during World War I on a timing device he invented for machine guns placed in airplanes.
Farwell’s house, or rather his dining room table, was also known in Dubuque. He had installed a track in the Fenelon Place house that would take the table from the dining room to the kitchen after a meal, where plates could be cleared. Then, with the table reset for dessert and coffee, it would be sent back to the dining room on the track to the amazement of guests.
Around 1921, Fay Farwell left Dubuque, purportedly to take a merry-go-round he had patented on the road for demonstrations. He settled in Toledo, Ohio, where he died in 1935.
The only remaining Adams-Farwell automobile in existence is a 1906 6A convertible runabout on display at the National Automobile Museum in Reno, Nev.
Sources: Encyclopedia Dubuque, encyclopediadubuque.org; Telegraph Herald Digital Archives; National Automobile Museum, automuseum.org; Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, airandspace.si.edu; Chicago Auto Show., chicagoautoshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.