SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Friday
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road. Loras College Peace Institute for high school students and how to create peace in our lives. Speaker: Stacia McDermott, co-director.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Southwest Health Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Southwest Health EMS Station, 1350 E. Side Street, Platteville, Wis., conference room. Takes place from 7 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org. For more information, call Caitlin Droessler, 608-342-5074.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. E. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Music at your Library: Gaines & Wagoner, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers) Live, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar
& Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown group. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group,
9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous: Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Friday
Campout with Tri-State Sams, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central Ave. Details: 563-580-5899.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10, regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.