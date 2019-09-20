SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will sponsor a film screening of “Bidder 70” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The documentary centers on civil disobedience demanding government and industry accountability to climate justice. It follows Tim DeChristopher as he goes from college student to incarcerated felon for his work on behalf of the environment.
Following the film, Brenna Cussen Anglada and Allyson Polman will discuss their recent action in resistance to the Enbridge pipeline in Minnesota.
For more information, call 608-748-4411, ext. 862, email eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.