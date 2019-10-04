Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo” series emerges with its fifth — and supposedly final-entry in “Rambo: Last Blood.”
After his adopted daughter (Yvette Monreal) is captured by a Mexican cartel, Rambo sets out on a bloody quest to set her free.
The film also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Adriana Barraza. It is directed by Adrian Grunberg.
Stallone struck success in the revitalization of the “Rocky” franchise with the last two “Creed” installments. Unfortunately, “Last Blood” is an unnecessary, underwritten and lazy excuse for an action film.
The story is the film’s greatest weakness. There’s nothing about it that warrants another entry in this series. This generic cartel story would have been best fit for an original film. There’s nothing new from a story or character development perspective.
Stallone fits the role physically, perhaps better than in the previous installment. However, the cast ranges from terrible to bland.
Monreal’s acting is quite rough. Since the whole plot hinges on her survival, her poor acting did nothing to invest me in the already cookie-cutter story. I’m astonished that she was cast in such a large role.
There also are subplots that are extremely underdeveloped. A secondary journalist character’s sole purpose is to be a plot device. Her onscreen appearances are entirely coincidental and poorly constructed.
The saving grace is the action sequences. Grunberg does a serviceable job for these. The film doesn’t hold back from showcasing an immense amount of gore.
The last 20 minutes are where the film entertains. There’s a chase sequence in an underground tunnel laced with deadly contraptions. This scene is nothing short of a bloody good time. It’s a shame that the creative attention given to the traps couldn’t have also been given to a better story or characters.
“Rambo: Last Blood” sports a decent Stallone performance and some mildly entertaining action. That’s it. The film has a dull story, poor acting and little reason to exist. It’s not worth your money. Hopefully this truly is the “Last Blood.”
“Rambo: Last Blood” receives 1.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 29 minutes.