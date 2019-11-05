Holy Family Catholic Schools will host a Community Showcase event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Mazzuchelli and Wahlert Catholic campuses, 2005 Kane Street.
Students and faculty will showcase the campus while offering hands-on demonstrations of the educational opportunities available to Holy Family students. Guests can tour the facilities (guided or self-paced).
Demonstrations will include topics such as:
- Community engagement in the educational process through internships and hands-on learning opportunities.
- Introductions to personalized learning and explanations of how habits of success will help students succeed in college and beyond.
- Multi-year projects that support the real-world application of knowledge and create tangible benefit for the school and community.
- Demonstrations of biliteracy through immersion programming.
- Arts showcases, including recycled material garments from textile design, instrumental performances, and culinary arts techniques.
- Financial literacy, real-life applications of math and FTC Robotics demonstrations.
- Discussions about Scripture and the value of Bible study for students.