Chadwick Boseman shines in his final posthumous performance in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Based on August Wilson’s play of the same name, the film is centered on the recording of the hit song in 1927 Chicago.
The film also stars Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts. It’s produced by Denzel Washington and directed by George C. Wolfe.
“Ma Rainey” boasts a snappy screenplay and a bevy of scene-stealing performances, notably from Davis and Boseman.
Davis brings a heavy dose of sass and charm in her portrayal of the famous blues singer. Davis extends her acting range in a role that initially seems out of her wheelhouse. She’s a scene-stealer.
Boseman also gives one of the best performances of his career as a struggling musician. Overconfident and frustrated at the world, his character’s demons eat away at him as the film progresses. A couple of emotional monologues highlight the glorious acting ability of the late actor. I’ve heard of some potential Oscar buzz surrounding this performance — and it’s well deserved if it transpires.
Domingo is a fantastic addition. He’s proven to be a reliable supporting talent with roles in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Euphoria” and more. Domingo spars with Boseman in some engaging on-screen drama.
The dialogue is consistently engaging — even when the story occasionally halts. Seeing the push-and-pull relationship between the record producers and the artists is fascinating. There’s certainly a dose of commentary of the exploitation of Black artists for financial gain under the surface.
The direction is quite smooth and snappy. This directing style helps make the performances shine as much as they do. Even though the film would have benefited from an occasional location change, Wolfe does as good of a job as he can within the single location.
“Ma Rainey” is a great look at one of the most famous blues artists in history. With memorable dialogue and fantastic performances, there’s a charming energy onscreen. While I would have liked a bit more closure to the story, there’s so much goodwill in the film’s favor that this can be forgiven.
Above all though, the film is an adequate cinematic sendoff for Boseman. May his legacy live on for years to come.
I give “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” 4 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.