Play: ”2 Across”
Performers: Galena Center for the Arts.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Site: Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
Cost: $20. Tickets are available at the door or online at
SYNOPSIS
Can a crossword puzzle change your life? Do opposites really attract? Explore those questions with this family-friendly romantic comedy.
Two strangers meet on a very early morning commuter train to San Francisco. Alone with nothing but each other and their New York Times crossword puzzles at 4:30 a.m., the unemployed, free-spirited ad executive and the organized, sensible psychologist find themselves debating life, values and their puzzles, both literal and figurative. She is a crossword pro. He always quits.
Two opposites in an enclosed space attacking each other’s values, but also being intrigued by them, is bound to lead to some unpredictable surprises.
More than 40 million people do crossword puzzles in the U.S. every day. Most never finish them, while some would rather die than give up. “2 Across” has one of each of those people, and the sparks that fly will have audiences laughing and perhaps pondering some of their own life choices.
TIDBITS
- Michael Crawford and Cindy Tegtmeyer star in this two-person play, which runs 80 minutes. Stephanie Beck is directing, with technical direction by Jan Lavacek.
Tegtmeyer has performed at Galena Center for the Arts in several radio shows and in “Broad Ideas: Spoken Word.” She also has performed with the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque and the Galena Cemetery Walk. She also portrays Irish maid Sadie with The Haunted Galena Tour Company.
- Crawford has performed in radio plays and table reading at Galena Center for the Arts, as well as lending his talents to the annual cemetery walk and to The Haunted Galena Tour Company.
- Playwright Jerry Mayer, a St. Louis native, has written for TV shows including, “All in the Family,” “MASH,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and others. He is the creator of TV series “The Facts of Life” and wrote and produced for entertainer Mitzi Gaynor during her Las Vegas residency.
Quotable, from director Stephanie Beck
- “Typically, (Galena Center for the Arts) has done radio plays and table readings. This is our first venture into this kind of play, and it’s exciting.”
- “I majored in dance, then taught at a dance studio and was a choreographer for years. Then, I was in corporate America for 25 years, working in (human resources). I feel like I’m drawing on my past for this. In dance, I was focused on movement, and my other job was the behavior of people. So, I have a lot of things to draw upon for my first venture as a director.”
- “Cindy Tegtmeyer is a close friend, and Michael (Crawford) is my husband. There has just been a really great chemistry between the three of us.”
- “(2 Across) is a romantic comedy. We chose this play on purpose because it’s a two-person cast, but also because the timeframe (for performances) is right before Valentine’s Day. It has really tender moments. As much as there are funny things happening, there are some really heartfelt moments, too.”
- “The theater space (at Galena Center for the Arts) is new, and it’s only been utilized a few times so far. It’s got a really great Chicago black box theater feel, and we’re leaning into that.”
