The Apostle Paul and I have something in common — a “thorn in the flesh,” as he described it in II Corinthians 12:7.

His thorn might have been the same as mine. Biblical scholars don’t know for sure, but many of them think Paul had eye trouble.

Recommended for you

Email Lyn at lyncjerde@att.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.