The Apostle Paul and I have something in common — a “thorn in the flesh,” as he described it in II Corinthians 12:7.
His thorn might have been the same as mine. Biblical scholars don’t know for sure, but many of them think Paul had eye trouble.
For sure, I do.
The news wasn’t good at my most recent ophthalmologist appointment. The doctor told me I’ve experienced a significant vision loss, and there’s nothing she can do about it except hope it doesn’t get worse.
It feels like cataracts, but it’s not. Calcium is growing on my optic nerves. Glasses won’t help (I already use the strongest “readers” I can get), and surgery would only make my vision worse.
I can still drive, for now.
I can still make art — although I noticed that the art displayed in the ophthalmologist’s office has the same misty, quasi-Impressionistic quality as a lot of the work I’ve done recently with oil pastels.
But an art form I used to love, stitchery, requires more precise vision than I have, so I won’t be making any more counted cross-stitch pieces.
And my favorite activity, reading, is an effort. I’ll need to inquire, pretty soon, as to the availability of a large-print Bible in the New Revised Standard Version; for now, however, I’ll hold off on volunteering to read aloud in Bible study.
In II Corinthians 12, Paul talks about asking God to remove the “thorn in the flesh.” God’s reply: “My grace is sufficient for you.”
Until now, I haven’t adopted Paul’s boldness. I haven’t asked God to restore my sight — or my stamina, or my singing voice. Now, I do request healing, from the Creator who makes all things new.
But even if the answer is “no,” I rely on the promise of grace, and discern grace wherever I might find it.
That’s not “positive thinking.” My loss of vision is not a “blessing in disguise.” It’s a curse, and I lament it.
The closest I can come to describing what I mean by “discern grace” is to quote Mr. Rogers, who advised the children in his TV audience to “look for the helpers” in every scary situation.
Example: The other day, I was in the grocery store’s cat food aisle. The labels on the cans had teeny-tiny print and poor contrast — not readable for someone with imperfect eyesight. I had to ask a stranger for help to find my cat Mark’s favorite flavor, chicken. Not only did I find what I was looking for — I found somebody with whom to swap cat stories.
Is that grace sufficient to make up for my loss of vision? Probably not, by itself. But it was sweet, it was gentle, it was charitable — and in this increasingly uncivil world, that’s a lot.
And how about the cabbie who took me to my ophthalmology appointment? He’s from Columbia County, where I worked as a reporter for 11 years, and he knows a lot of people I know. Sharing memories of old friends took the edge off an otherwise hard day.
Even if my eyesight grows dimmer, may the vision of my soul increase — so that I can see the all-sufficient grace God has promised.
