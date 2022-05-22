I had a sense of deja vu recently when Vladimir Putin rattled his saber and threatened to use nuclear missiles to destroy power facilities at railway stations in Ukraine.
Maybe my dad was right. In 1962, we mocked him for claiming that one day we’d be fighting the commies on the banks of the Mississippi. But when Nikita Khrushchev supplied Cuba with missiles to forestall an invasion by the U.S., and a tense standoff occurred, we saw his point.
(My courteous father was almost more appalled when Khrushchev took off his shoe and banged it on a table at the United Nations than he was when the Russian leader threatened nuclear war.)
I was 10 at the time of the crisis, and at school we had Duck and Cover drills in which we were taught to fall to the floor, duck and cover our heads in preparation for a nuclear attack. (This was tricky in a starched dress, for girls were forbidden to wear slacks at school for years to come.)
Unfortunately, the crisis intensified my older sister’s lifelong battles with insomnia. (I admit I rather enjoyed the power I wielded when she beseeched me to sleep with her and our Boston terrier in her twin bed in the attic as she thrashed.)
Although the craze for making fallout shelters at schools and in homes now is viewed through the rosy lens of nostalgia, it was undertaken with terror and gravitas at the time. The well-stocked shelter had a battery-operated radio, some dreadful bulgur wheat biscuits known as the “All-Purpose Survival Cracker,” Tang and canned food.
My parents held fast to Christian faith and common sense, believing that an elaborate fallout shelter would not save us on earth.
I conclude with a free-verse poem I wrote about that era:
Fallout
That fall our social studies teacher, Mr. Wulf,
was appointed marshal of the fallout shelter at our school.
The power gone to his crew-cut head, he marched among the rows of desks
with a cape of dandruff on his dark sport coat,
pivoting sharply at the end of each row.
If the quota had been reached, and a family
came too late, one of our dads insisting on
admittance, why, he would just have to shoot him.
He could not permit anarchy. Not on his watch.
Supplies were not limitless. So we should not
even think about bringing the family pets.
Our mother said if the sirens went off,
we should all meet at home and go to the
basement, where there was bottled
water and excellent snacks. Who’d want
to share their last radioactive breath with
that kook? And yes, we could bring the dog.
