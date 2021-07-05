If your birthday is today: Impatience will cost you. Slow down, smell the roses and give yourself plenty of time to figure out what you want to do next. Taking a different approach may be frightening, but it will also lead to something new.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep an eye on the cost of things. Don't feel obligated to pay for someone else or make a donation you cannot afford. Offer your time or suggestions, not your cash. Gather information and work hard.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let your emotions get in the way. Being reasonable will help you get what you want; inconsistency and anger will put a wedge between you and someone who can help you excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put more thought and detail into your ideas and plans. Having your strategy in place before you start a new adventure will help you avoid making a mistake.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) There are endless possibilities if you are willing to stretch your imagination and make personal changes. Hunker down and pick up skills and knowledge that will help you realize your dreams.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A positive change at home will encourage you to explore something unique. Do what feels right and best for you; others may be off base. Let your intuition push you toward a brand-new start.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put more effort into taking care of yourself and your finances. Once you have all your ducks in a row, you'll find it easier to combat indulgence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Change begins with you. Consider how to make your life better, your home more comfortable and convenient, and your relationships with others stronger. Ditch what no longer works for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Delve into projects and finish what you start. What you accomplish will make you feel good, impress others and lead to all sorts of opportunities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll receive an inadequate assessment of what's going on around you. Domestic problems will develop. Do the necessary research before you voice your opinion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your heart on the line and show someone how much you love them. A kind gesture or romantic advance will pay off. Be honest and keep your promises. Use your skills wisely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Reconnect with people or organizations you know you can lean on for insight and inspiration. Emotional situations will lead to uncertainty and confusion. Be reasonable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Leave nothing to chance when dealing with people who are eager to take advantage of you. Put your time and effort into something that helps you get ahead. Refuse to let others lead you astray.
