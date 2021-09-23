If your birthday is today: Clear the air, say what's on your mind and make your position clear. It's time to make a move or to fix what isn't working for you anymore. Hesitation will be what holds you back, and regret will take hold if you keep spinning your wheels.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop pondering over what passed you by and start heading in an exciting direction. Test your skills and update how you approach life and love. Establish the happiness you desire and let go of the past.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You may crave change, but you must be realistic. Don't let your emotions lead you into something that will limit you down the road. Settling for less than what you want or cutting corners will only set you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put everything in its place. Organize your surroundings and be clear regarding what you want. Leave nothing to chance. Embrace the future with a clear conscience and a spirited attitude.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are in a better position than you realize. Think outside the box, and you'll outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be open about what you want and you will get the assistance you require. Don't let a change someone makes alter your plans. Think big, but move slowly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You have more going for you than you realize, and with a bit of effort, you will outdo any competition you encounter. Step out of your comfort zone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider how best to deal with partnerships. Be blunt about what you expect and what you are willing to contribute. A problem regarding responsibilities will surface if you or someone else feels shortchanged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Too much or too little of anything will stifle your plans. Aim for balance, integrity and innovative solutions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish, not on what others are doing. Your strength comes from your ability to stay focused and deliver what you promise. Learn from experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your life simple, practice moderation and focus on self-improvement. Look inward and revisit issues under your control instead of wasting time trying to convince others to see things your way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't labor over something you cannot change. Dive into territory that requires your experience, intelligence and strength. Maximize your time to stay ahead of any competition you encounter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep busy; being idle will lead to anxiety. Dedicate your time to something that makes you feel passionate; you will make headway. A change may be necessary if you want to make a difference.
