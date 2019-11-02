SINSINAWA, Wis. — Author Gail Meyer will present Celebrate Spirit! Behold the Divine Light Within from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16., at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Meyer’s book, “Celebrate Spirit! A Whimsical Journey through a Woman’s Life,” helps women witness and celebrate their preciousness. She focuses on the story of women’s spirit in all its forms, colors and possibilities using sculpture, poetry, photography and music.
Also a counselor and spiritual director, Meyer will share her collection of miniature sculptured figures, which represent many of the aspects of women’s spirit flowing from the Divine light within.
The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 8, and the fee is $65. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.