Tom Murray, author of “Fathers, Sons & Holy Ghosts Of Baseball,” will be at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
The book is set in the 1974 baseball season and follows a band of misbehaving teens, three cantankerous coaches and a high school baseball team pushing for the championship.
Murray will lead a discussion (and share baseball cookies) about the role baseball played in his life and former community of Bancroft, Iowa.
The offering is $5. Registration is due Tuesday, Sept. 17, by calling 563-582-3592 or emailing info@