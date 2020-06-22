Event: Joseph Hall’s “Elvis Rock ’n’ Roll Remember Show”
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 in advance for adults, $25 at the door; $13 in advance for students, $15 at the door. Tickets are available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: josephhallelvis.com
Tidbits
- Joseph Hall’s resume includes advancing to the Top 10 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2008, as well as being recognized as one of the top three Elvis Presley tribute artists by the Elvis Presley Estate.
- He has performed as part of the “Legends in Concert” in Las Vegas, headlined the “Elvis Cruise” in 2007 and is the 2010 Branson (Mo.) Male Performer of the Year.
- Born in 1984, Hall has been paying tribute to the legacy of Presley since 2006.
- On “America’s Got Talent,” he made six TV appearances and was viewed by more than 90 million people. Sharon Osbourne said of his performances, “I’ve got shoes older than you, but I’d like to try you on.” Piers Morgan declared, “Elvis is back.”
- Hall has performed throughout the world, from Las Vegas to Porthcawl, Wales. He also has won accolades, including the “Spirit of Elvis” award from Elvis Presley Enterprises.
- Hall resides in Branson, with his family.
Quotable, from Joseph Hall
“My goal is to capture the essence of Elvis Presley, to pay tribute with the utmost respect to his legacy, his music, his image and — above all else — his devoted fans.”
COVID-19 procedures
- Ohnward Fine Arts Center will only sell 30% of its 841 seats to accommodate social distancing.
- A doorman will greet and open the door for entry. Temperatures will be taken at that time.
- The show will have no intermission to reduce social gathering.
- Employees and volunteers will wear masks. It is recommended that patrons wear a mask, but it is not required.