November is Native American Heritage Month, and the perfect time to explore stories made by and about Native people.
A common misconception bolstered by mythologized Thanksgiving stories is that Native people only exist in the past, but the truth is that Native people still exist, and their cultures are vast and varying.
These chapter books all focus on Native kids living in the past and the present, and they remind us to stay vigilant about remembering history as it happened and looking ahead to a brighter future.
“Stone River Crossing” (Tu Books, 2019), by Tim Tingle (Choctaw)
The Bok Chitto River is never meant to be crossed. On one side, Martha Tom lives in her Choctaw Nation town; on the other, Lil Mo lives on a plantation as a slave worker with his family. Even though Martha Tom knows the rules, she decides to cross the river in order to fill her basket with blackberries — and that is when she befriends Lil Mo.
When Lil Mo learns that his family is going to be separated, he knows they would be safe if they could escape to the other side of the river. Thanks to lots of bravery — and a little bit of magic — Lil Mo and his family get to know Martha Tom and the rest of the Choctaw people on the other side.
Unfortunately, right when they believe they are safe for good, they realize that danger exists in many forms. This magical tale based on historical events is a quick, exciting read that will hook readers right from the first page.
“Indian No More” (Tu Books, 2019), by Charlene Willing McManis (Umpqua) with Traci Sorell (Cherokee Nation)
Regina and her family are Umpqua, and have always lived on the Grand Ronde Tribe’s reservation. When a new law is made that terminates their tribe, Regina’s peaceful, familiar life is upended and they are told they are no longer Indians.
Regina has no idea what it means for her not to be an Indian anymore, and gets even more confused when her dad decides to relocate the family to Los Angeles. Life in Los Angeles is a lot different than life on the rez, but Regina and her sister meet a lot of new, interesting people from places she had never heard of, and quickly made friends.
Regina also faces racism head-on for the first time when she learns being American isn’t always easy when your skin isn’t white. As time goes on, Regina has to grapple with what it means to her to be Indian and how she can stay true to herself and her culture no matter where she lives.
“I Can Make This Promise” (Quill Tree Books, 2019), by Christine Day (Upper Skagit)
Edith always has known that she’s Native, but since her mom was adopted and raised by white parents she’s never really known much about her heritage. That all changes when Edie accidentally discovers a box of old photographs and letters in her attic.
Who is this mysterious Native woman who shares her name and looks just like her? Edie is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery, and knows she’ll have to figure it out on her own since her parents have apparently been lying to her about how much they know about her past.
In the meantime, Edie also is trying to prepare for a local film festival with her two best friends—which gets tricky when one of them starts acting distant and seems to hate their ideas. This mystery is the perfect blend of drama and heart, and pulls no punches when it comes to recalling past injustices done to Native people while still remaining uplifting and hopeful.
While November is a month dedicated to acknowledging Native American heritage, there is always time to learn about the history and culture of Native people. Enjoy these stories and use them to expand how you see the world around you and understand its beautiful diversity.
