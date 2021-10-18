Banana peels are a mainstay of slapstick comedy. Why? Well, Danny DeVito says it’s because “you have to give people permission to laugh. That’s why they would always cut to the banana peel in the Laurel and Hardy movies.”
Turns out that there are a lot more uses for fruit and vegetable peels than finding amusement in another person’s minor mishap. They’re loaded with phytonutrients that can keep you from slipping into poor health. Tip: Wash skins very well and use organic produce if you’re eating the peel.
Peach skin delivers almost twice the number of polyphenols as peach flesh — and a lot more fiber. A lab study showed that peach peel helps tamp down oxidative damage in the kidneys, liver and brain.
Eggplant skin (that’s purple) contains a powerful antioxidant called nasunin that tamps down inflammation and a flavonoid called anthocyanins that promotes visual acuity, may protect against cancers and protects cardiovascular health.
Apple peels are highly appealing, for flavor and crunch — and their nutrients. A raw apple with skin contains up to 312% more vitamin K, 70% more vitamin A, 35% more calcium and potassium and 30% more vitamin C than a peeled apple. Also, skin a medium apple and you get about 2 grams of fiber; retain the peel and you’ll get 4.4 grams.
Watermelon rind is edible — raw, pickled or sauteed — and contains the amino acid citrulline, which boosts the libido, improves erectile dysfunction and dilates blood vessels, and the rind has fiber that eases digestion.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.