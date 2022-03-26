St. Catherine Parish will host a chicken dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.

Games, a bake sale and raffle prizes also will be part of the entertainment.

Kalmes Catering will serve a menu of chicken, sides, salads and desserts. Hot dogs also will be available. Take-out and drive-up meals can be ordered in advance by calling 563-451-6082.

The cost at the door is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. There is an additional $1 charge for take-out and drive-up meals.

For more information, call 563-556-6880.

