Transgender Day of Visibility is a worldwide annual celebration of trans people and their contributions to society that takes place on Friday, March 31.
The trans community recently has been under a political spotlight, and there has been a lot of discourse about what it means to be trans. As always, a helpful place to start this conversation can be through books.
Rudine Sims Bishop, known as the “mother of multicultural children’s literature,” coined the phrase “mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors’’ as a metaphor for the impact reading books from a variety of perspectives can have on people. Books can offer readers the opportunity to see their life experiences reflected back at them like a mirror, explore new ideas and experiences as though looking into another person’s life through a window or be completely immersed in another’s experiences as though they walked right in through a sliding glass door.
Recommended for you
Experiencing all three can be challenging for some marginalized communities. Luckily, there are a number of wonderful books written by and about trans people that can help trans readers feel seen, allies feel more informed and potential allies feel more empathetic.
The following are just a few recently published titles that can add to that ever-evolving set of windows, mirrors and sliding glass doors for readers of all ages.
“It Feels Good to Be Yourself,” by Theresa Thorn and Noah Grigni (Henry Holt & Company, 2019): This colorful, beautifully illustrated picture book presents information about gender identity in clear and child-friendly language for preschool and early elementary audiences and beyond.
Throughout the book, it is emphasized that everyone has feelings about their gender identity and that all of those feelings are valid, even if things change later on. One line sums up the book’s core message perfectly: “No matter what your gender identity is, you are okay exactly the way you are. And you are loved.”
There are additional resources included in the back of the book — including a list of helpful terms, information about pronouns and other resources — which can help parents and caregivers deepen the conversation based on their family’s needs.
For more nonfiction picture books about gender, try “Being You,” by Megan Madison; and “Pink, Blue and You,” by Elise Gravel.
“Obie is Man Enough,” by Schuyler Bailar (Crown Books for Young Readers, 2021): This story focuses on Obie, a seventh-grader who is trying to figure out what life post-transition will look like. The good news is that his family is effusive with their love and support, and he’s making friends on his new swim team. He has a teacher who helps support him and keep him safe at school. He even has his first crush on a girl named Charlie.
The bad news is that Obie’s former best friend is now his biggest bully, and he never knows when he’s going to get hit with a violent wave of anti-trans hate at school or around town.
Obie tries his best to stay optimistic, though, and slowly learns to prioritize what it means to him to be a man instead of worrying about the opinions of others.
Obie’s story isn’t always an easy one to read, but it paints a vivid picture of the life-saving potential of a supportive community.
For more chapter books about trans tweens, try “Melissa,” by Alex Gino; and “Moonflower,” by Kacen Callender.
“Stay Gold,” by Tobly McSmith (HarperTeen, 2020): This story is told from two points of view. First we have Pony, the new kid at school. His mission for senior year is to stay under the radar and avoid becoming the token transgender kid again.
Then, we have Georgia, a picture perfect cheerleader with a penchant for creating wild stories to shield herself from the truth. She also has a goal for senior year, and that is to get through it without any drama — which means absolutely no dating.
So what are they to do when sparks start flying the moment they meet? Pony isn’t sure he wants to sacrifice his safety for honesty, even for the girl of his dreams. Georgia isn’t sure her heart is ready for another chance at true love. Though not without heartache, Pony and Georgia’s story is sweet, funny and compulsively readable.
For more young adult titles featuring trans voices, try “I Wish You the Best,” by Mason Deaver; and “Pet,” by Akwaeke Emezi.
These books and more are available from your local bookstores and libraries. Whatever you read this month, try to observe what windows or mirrors you might be experiencing — or missing — and reflect on them.
We will end with another quote from Rudine Sims Bishop: “When there are enough books available that can act as both mirrors and windows for all our children, they will see that we can celebrate both our differences and our similarities because together they are what make us all human.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.