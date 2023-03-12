Transgender Day of Visibility is a worldwide annual celebration of trans people and their contributions to society that takes place on Friday, March 31.

The trans community recently has been under a political spotlight, and there has been a lot of discourse about what it means to be trans. As always, a helpful place to start this conversation can be through books.

'It Feels Good to Be Yourself'

“It Feels Good to Be Yourself,” by Theresa Thorn and Noah Grigni.
'Obie is Man Enough'

“Obie is Man Enough,” by Schuyler Bailar.
'Stay Gold'

“Stay Gold,” by Tobly McSmith.

Keimig works in the youth services department at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque. Email her at bkeimig@dubuque.lib.ia.us.

