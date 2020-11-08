If I wrote an advice column, the world would be even worse than it already is.
I’d tell people to “rub some dirt on it” or “stop yelling at people on the internet and get a hobby.” I’d be the Simon Cowell of advice columnists. Neither this newspaper nor any other newspaper in the United States would print it.
Fortunately, I know a thing or two about the English language.
This brings me to today’s linguistic limbo session: Let’s learn the distinctions between advisor/adviser and council/counsel. Perhaps my grammar advice will improve your life, even if it’s only a small improvement.
While I suppose an “ad visor” would be a visor with a promotional message on it, that’s not what we’re discussing at the moment. Both words mean “someone who advises.” The “-or” suffix comes from Latin and indicates someone who does a specified thing (e.g., doctor, actor and janitor). The “-er” suffix comes from Germanic languages and indicates a person’s occupation (e.g., farmer, punter and teacher) or gives a person or a thing a special characteristic (e.g., three-pointer, winner and poster).
This brings us back to the fact that these words pretty much mean the same thing. I was curious to see if Google would tip the scale. Here’s what I found: When I type in “national security advis” into a Google search, Google first asks “did you mean national security adviser,” but the first search result is a Wikipedia page for “National Security Advisor (United States).” In fact, the U.S. government has both a “National Security Advisor” and a “Council of Economic Advisers.”
Which is it? AP style prefers “adviser.” However, a Google Books Ngram Viewer search of books printed in the English language shows that “adviser” was the clear favorite over “advisor” until 2012, when “advisor” begins to show up more frequently. There is no clear winner. Do what you want.
To answer the second query, a “councilor” is a member of a governing body (e.g., a city councilor) while a “counselor” is someone who provides advice or therapy. That one was much easier.
While I don’t have a favorite between “advisor” and “adviser,” I do think you should be choosy over who you go to for advice. However, feel free to disregard my counsel; after all, this is not an advice column.