Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host stage, television and voice actor Rebecca Gibel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Gibel has narrated more than 100 audiobooks, including the “Coffeehouse Mystery” series, by Cleo Coyle; and the New York Times-bestseller, “The Lifeboat,” by Charlotte Rogan.
Gibel’s on-screen credits include, “Law & Order: SVU,” “Blue Bloods,” “Castle Rock,” AMC’s “NOS4A2” and Netflix’s “Spenser Confidential.”
Gibel also narrates and voices characters in audiobooks for Audible Inc., Dreamscape, HarperAudio, Hachette Audio, MacMillan Audio and Tantor Media.
Gibel will discuss her experience as a voice-over artist, the process of narrating audiobooks and answer questions from event attendees.
The free virtual event will take place via Zoom. Register in advance at