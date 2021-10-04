Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part column. To read part one, visit www.TelegraphHerald.com.
I was diagnosed with low-risk disease. If I decide to get treatment, how do I decide which treatment is best for me? Is one better than the other?
This is a complicated answer and can lead to anxiety for many patients.
Deciding between surgery and radiation therapy can be a difficult choice. The efficacy and cure rates from both are similar.
The difference lies in the side effects. First let’s talk about the treatment options in more detail.
The goal of radiation therapy for men with localized prostate cancer is to deliver a therapeutic dose of radiation to the tumor while minimizing radiation to normal tissues.
Both external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy are widely used as a single modality for clinically localized low-risk prostate cancer. When used as the primary treatment modality, results with radiation therapy are similar to those with radical prostatectomy.
External beam radiation therapy uses a machine called a linear accelerator to deliver radiation to treat the prostate gland and a margin of adjacent normal tissue.
Complications have significantly decreased and are low with modern advancements in radiation planning and delivery with techniques such as intensity modulated radiation therapy and image guided radiation therapy.
External beam radiation therapy generally is used alone for low-risk clinically localized prostate cancer.
Brachytherapy directly implants a radioactive source within the prostate to treat the cancer. Brachytherapy maximizes irradiation of the tumor while minimizing radiation to normal structures. Brachytherapy requires only one or a limited number of treatments, rather than the daily therapy required by external beam radiation therapy.
Unlike external beam radiation, brachytherapy is an invasive procedure that is performed in the operating room under anesthesia.
Radical prostatectomy is another option to treat localized prostate cancer, with high rates of local tumor control and acceptable toxicity.
Irritative and obstructive urinary symptoms are more common after brachytherapy. Incontinence is more frequent after radical prostatectomy, but might improve gradually after surgery. Bowel symptoms (urgency, frequency) are more common after external beam radiation therapy than with radical prostatectomy. Erectile dysfunction is common after both surgery and radiation.
At 24 months, sexual symptom scores are similar among men treated with radical prostatectomy, radiation therapy and brachytherapy.
I have a PSA of 12 and a I have a PSA of eight and Gleason’s score of seven. My doctor told me I have intermediate risk disease. What would be my best option for treatment?
Radiation usually is combined with androgen deprivation therapy in this setting. Radiation therapy might be given by either external beam or external beam in combination with brachytherapy. Surgery including pelvic lymph node dissection also is an option.
One downside to surgery in this setting is that a patient might need radiation afterward. For example, patients with adverse pathology (extracapsular extension, seminal vesicle involvement, positive margins) or a persistent elevation of the PSA after surgery might be required to receive postoperative radiation therapy.
Why do I need to be on androgen deprivation therapy? How long? What are the side effects?
Androgen deprivation therapy has been proven to prolong survival in patients with intermediate- to high-risk prostate cancer when given with radiation therapy.
The duration is dependent on stage, but can range from six months to two years. A radiation oncologist will assess the duration based on stage as well as the overall health of the patient.
What are the most common side effects of androgen deprivation therapy?
The most common side effects include loss of libido, hot flashes, gynecomastia and breast tenderness. These effects are temporary and usually reverse after stopping therapy.
I have a Gleason’s score of nine. My doctor also felt nodules on both lobes of my prostate. He told me I have high risk disease. What are my treatment options?
The treatment option would be the same as the previous case. However, the risk of spread outside the prostate is significantly higher now.
With all of these options, how do I make the best choice? Especially since the efficacy between radiation and surgery is similar?
There are pros and cons with each treatment.
As mentioned before, external beam radiation therapy involves a time investment of several weeks. The most common side effects tend to be bowel related.
With surgery, the time commitment is less, however it is an invasive procedure. Also, the most common side effects tend to be bladder related. Both treatments can lead to impotence.
Both treatments have had technological advances.
For example, radiation therapy uses intensity modulated radiation therapy to deliver a highly conformal and precise treatment. This has substantially reduced complications during the years.
Surgery with robotic prostatectomy is available in certain centers. This has reduced the recovery time dramatically. So there are definitely advantages and disadvantages to both treatments.
My strong advice is to seek consultation from both a radiation oncologist and surgeon if you have been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is the only way to ensure that one has all of the proper education and can make an informed decision.
How has radiation therapy advanced over the past 10 years? Is it having the same side effects? My father had prostate cancer and had many significant side effects from radiation 20 years ago.
Historically, radiation therapy was inconvenient for patients. A traditional therapy course would entail approximately eight weeks of treatment, Monday through Friday. Small radiation doses were delivered every day, which eventually would build up to a desired cumulative dose. This approach was done to minimize side effects to surrounding organs such as the bladder and bowels.
During the past 10 years, we have seen significant technological advancements in the specialty of radiation therapy. These advancements have been seen in my practice in three primary areas:
Treatment planning software: Historically, our radiation beams did not differentiate between prostate cancer and normal bladder and bowels.
Now, our radiation therapy planning software allows us to shape radiation beams, using millimeter blocks, to bend and curve radiation doses away from organs that we want to spare.
We call this “dose painting” and the technology is called intensity modulated radiation therapy.
With the advancements in our planning, we have seen side effects from radiation therapy to the prostate decrease dramatically.
Image guidance: We now have the technology to film daily while the patient is getting treatment to adjust for any treatment setup errors. The end result is accuracy within millimeters.
This accuracy and precision has given us the ability, in some cases, to reduce our treatment from 44 treatments to five.
Stereotactic body radiation is a highly potent and targeted form of radiation therapy that allows us now to complete prostate treatments within five treatments. It has been described as “surgery without a scalpel.”
Anatomic manipulation: One of the most recent advancements in our specialty is the ability to create separation between organs to further reduce radiation dose.
A new hydrogel called SpacerOAR has been developed. It can be inserted between the prostate and rectum, and slowly dissolves during a period of three months. The spacer allows us to create a separation between the prostate and rectum.
This reduces radiation doses to the rectum by up to 50%.
I recently used this spacer in one of our patients receiving stereotactic body radiation. The hydrogel displaced the rectum away from the prostate and the radiation doses encompassed the prostate while avoiding the rectum below.
Because of these advancements, we can deliver radiation therapy faster, more accurately and with fewer side effects.