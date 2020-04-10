Architecture Days was poised to take on its 14th year.
The event is inspired by National Architecture Week and presented by Dubuque Main Street, in collaboration with other local businesses and organizations. It aims to “heighten the recognition of architecture as an art form and to explore the rich architectural landscape of Dubuque” by offering programming and public events for all ages surrounding the city’s historic fabric.
Unfortunately, as has been the case with a plethora of other events across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizers quickly were forced to adapt.
But adapt they have.
This year’s series of events, set to take place Monday-Saturday, April 13-18, will shift its format to being offered entirely online, featuring everything from student video stories to a virtual walking tour and more.
Even its cornerstone evening program and awards ceremony will take place virtually, courtesy of Facebook and YouTube.
“When we sat down with our community partners to talk about how to make this happen, the collaborative effort actually came together easily,” said Michaela Freiburger, program specialist with Dubuque Main Street. “Prior to COVID-19, we had planned to feature student video stories, so those had already been completed. It was figuring out how to host our tour and how to make sure our award ceremony could still take place. We felt that was really important to still be able to give that recognition in a timely way.”
Student videos, compiled by Alternative Learning Center students through the history class of Tim Hitzler and dubbed “Dubuque Stories,” will share unique perspectives of downtown Dubuque.
Awards will be presented by the City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission and the Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, honoring preservation projects from throughout the community.
And while previous years saw in-person tours of historic and architecturally significant spaces throughout Dubuque, Freiburger said the virtual walking tour of Jackson Park will explore the location, founded in 1833 as the City Cemetery, as well as the surrounding residential, commercial and religious architecture in the neighborhood.
The tour will be led by Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works in Dubuque; and Jason Neises, Community Development Coordinator for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The annual scavenger hunt also will take place virtually and can be done from the safety of a vehicle. Images with corresponding Google Map hints can be found at www.downtowndubuque.org/architecture-days-2020.
“In previous years, this has been a popular event, and we’ve had a positive reach with it,” Freiburger said. “Now especially, people are looking for something to do online and for ways to stay connected with their community. This provides a nice option for both.”