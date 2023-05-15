If your birthday is today: Use your insight and imagination to fulfill your dreams, hopes and wishes. Friendships and romance will flourish. Engage in conversations and make plans. Be honest at all times.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Share your thoughts and feelings. Believe in yourself and what you can achieve. An attitude change will point you in an exciting direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts and abide by the rules. Refuse to let emotions or outside influences throw you off your game.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take an opportunity to do something creative. You'll discover something interesting about yourself. Recognize what's real.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A change someone makes will leave you in an awkward position. Look for alternatives to fill a void. Understanding what's trending will help you choose a better path. Pay attention to requirements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Learn from the experts; you'll find the perfect vehicle to help you reach your goal. Spend some quality time with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't lose sight of your responsibilities. A to-do list will help you make a schedule based on what's important to you. Deal with issues involving money. Keep your personal life private.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Control your emotions. Personal growth will help you see things differently and relate better to the people you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your imagination, but don't embellish. A change of heart will leave you reevaluating your relationships with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Listen, observe and act, but don't reveal too much. Concentrate on getting things done and leave the chitchat to others. Take an unusual approach to whatever you pursue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on how you earn your living. Consider what you must do. Change what's necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. You'll find a way to earn your living doing something you enjoy. Love is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Giving a creative spin to whatever you do will help you stand out in a crowd. Refuse to let anger override common sense; channel your energy into something worthwhile and concrete.
