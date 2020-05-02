Associate Professor of Religious Studies William P. Gregory recently released his book, “Go Forth: Toward a Community of Missionary Disciples,” an edited collection of Pope Francis’s teachings on mission.
Its central theme is Francis’ effort to move Christians into greater engagement with the needs of others and the world.
“Go Forth,” published by Orbis Books in Maryknoll, N.Y., recently was recognized as one of “Ten Outstanding Books for 2019” by the International Bulletin of Mission Research.
Thomas John Hastings, editor of the journal, selected “Go Forth” for special recognition, after consultation with several distinguished scholars.
Of the 10 books, Hastings said, “We commend the authors, editors and publishers represented here for their contribution to the advancement of scholarship in mission studies, world Christianity and intercultural theology.”
Gregory reflected on his journey working on the book in a blog.
“Over a year’s time, I downloaded and read more than three thousand pages of Pope Francis’ speeches, audiences and other statements,” he wrote.
“The depth and breadth of his missiological reflections were remarkable. Francis’ words to the church seeped into my soul, challenging me. ‘Go Forth: Toward a Community of Missionary Disciples’ would ultimately compile over six hundred texts, all in order to convey the full force and sweep of the pope’s message of missionary reform.”