“Chicago Med,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) world is thrown into complete turmoil when a former patient unexpectedly resurfaces in the new episode “Guess It Doesn’t Matter Anymore.” Meanwhile, April (Yaya DaCosta) debates whether to confess a secret she is hiding from Ethan (Brian Tee), and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) tries to maintain his professional focus during a deeply troubling period in his life. S. Epatha Merkerson also stars.
“Criminal Minds,” 8 p.m. on CBS
This gripping crime procedural opens its 15th and final season with a story that spans two back-to-back episodes, opening as David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and his BAU team investigates a subject who is strikingly similar to Everett Lynch (guest star Michael Mosley), aka “The Chameleon,” who nearly killed Rossi and then vanished. Emmy winner Jane Lynch also guest stars as Lynch’s mentally unstable mother; Alex Jennings, Tom Amandes and Paula Jai Parker also guest star; Paget Brewster and Matthew Gray Gubler co-star.
“Party of Five,” 8 p.m. on FREE
Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, creators of the groundbreaking 1994-2000 Fox family drama “Party of Five,” reboot that basic story in this new iteration that changes certain elements to reflect contemporary issues. This time, the “party” in question comprises the five Acosta children, who are left struggling to survive as a family unit after their parents abruptly are deported back to Mexico. Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi star.