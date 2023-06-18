Leave nothing to chance. Don’t trust others with important matters. Gather and verify information to ensure you have everything you need handy. Expect outside influences to cloud your vision, and take the time to sort through any differences or challenges you face. Trust in yourself and stick close to the people you love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Love is in the stars. Focusing on quality time will improve meaningful relationships. A home improvement project will turn out better than anticipated if you manage your money wisely.