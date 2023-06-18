Leave nothing to chance. Don’t trust others with important matters. Gather and verify information to ensure you have everything you need handy. Expect outside influences to cloud your vision, and take the time to sort through any differences or challenges you face. Trust in yourself and stick close to the people you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Love is in the stars. Focusing on quality time will improve meaningful relationships. A home improvement project will turn out better than anticipated if you manage your money wisely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Explore the possibilities, and new beginnings will come your way. Keep an open mind and work with what you have to make your world a better place. Reinvent how you use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in whatever you do. You’ll face criticism; don’t let anyone push you in a direction you don’t care to travel. Pay attention to what others say before you respond.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t reveal secrets. Go about your business, and you’ll be able to bring about changes that will give you hope for the future. Expand your mind, interests and friendships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Try something new and exciting, and it will motivate you to explore the possibility of changing your direction. Do something you enjoy, and it will ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Discipline will be required to finish what you start. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t want to pursue. Focus on what makes you happy. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Sign up for something you enjoy, and have some fun. Share your dreams, hopes and wishes with someone close to you. Talks will lead to a positive outlook and potential gain.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will make headway. Create a space that encourages you to pursue something that makes you happy. A change in routine will lead to possibilities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep life simple and your plans feasible. Spend less cash and put more energy into figuring out what’s best for you. A change offers a healthier lifestyle and more time for fun.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Don’t take on unreasonable requests. Analyze what others expect of you and consider what’s worthwhile before you say yes. Call the shots instead of letting others make decisions for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’re on the fast track, ready to take on the world. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Make your objectives clear to those who challenge or try to redirect you. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take it easy. Promising too much will lead to distress. Put your needs first and avoid letting someone take you for granted. Do some research that will help you make a big decision.