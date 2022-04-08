Event: Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: Starting at $25 for the general public; starting at $20 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; first ticket $9 for UD students, with additional tickets starting at $20. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/

  • An alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Jim Belushi has collected a group of classically trained professional improvisers known as the Board of Comedy. Accompanying Belushi will be Larry Joe Campbell, Joshua Funk and Megan Grano.
  • Belushi starred on the ABC hit comedy sitcom, “According to Jim.”
  • Belushi has appeared in more than 75 movies, including “The Whole Truth,” “Red Heat,” “About Last Night,” “The Principal” and “K-9.” He also sings, dances and plays harmonica in the Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd and with his band, The Sacred Hearts.
  • The Board of Comedy reunites Belushi with Campbell, who is known for his role as Andy on “According to Jim.” In a Q&A provided by the Board of Comedy, Belushi said Campbell is “the funniest man I know and he is effortless on stage to work with. I adore him. He makes me cry on stage, he’s so funny.”
  • Campbell also has appeared in “R.I.P.D.,” “Hall Pass” and “Weeds.”
  • Funk is an award-winning director whose credits include “Key and Peele,” “Reno 911,” “Wild n’ Out” and “The Informant.”
  • Grano’s TV and film credits include “Weeds,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Bridesmaids.”
  • Some content might be appropriate for mature audiences only.

