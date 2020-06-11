The Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque will host two additional showings of its virtual play, “Pets in Quarantine.”
The first performance will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, on the theater’s YouTube channel. The second will take place at 7 on the theater’s Facebook page.
Due to copyright restrictions, the videos will not remain online.
In the comedy by Stephen Murray, humans are staying home, practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pets of these humans are confused. Their lives have been profoundly changed by the sudden constant presence of their human companions. News reporter Paige Turner interviews eight of these pets to get their stories of confinement.
The cast features Artistic Associate and Director Sue Flogel, Debbie Meyer, Jon Aguilar, Cindy Campton-Iwasaki, Chris Becker, Don Brauhn, Lauren Bergquist, Jeannie Bergquist and Miki Robinson.
The performances are free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltower
theater.net or @Bell Tower Theater on Facebook.