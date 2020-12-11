David Fincher returns to the silver screen (or your living room) with “Mank” after a six-year absence since his last film, “Gone Girl.”
The film follows the true events of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and his writing of the script for “Citizen Kane” in the 1930s.
The film stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance. It’s directed by Fincher.
Fincher fully commits to the golden age of cinema in his technical approach. Shot in black-and-white and featuring a fuzzy audio design akin to the time period, the film feels like it was made in the past.
Fincher’s notorious attention to detail is breathtaking. Even the black cue marks in the corner of the screen are present like in older films. It’s a shame that it couldn’t have had a large theatrical release.
While a technical marvel, the film showcases excellent performances. Known for his many takes of scenes, Fincher directs the cast to perfection.
Oldman undoubtedly is the heavyweight as the title character of Mankiewicz. Recovering from a car accident and basking in his alcoholism, Oldman brings depth to the character. You feel for him as he struggles to complete the final draft for “Citizen Kane” before the looming deadline.
One of the best scenes is when Oldman drunkenly monologues at a party. It’s rumored that the scene was shot more than 100 times to get it right. There’s a number of excellent scenes of dialogue that are meticulously directed and paced to perfection. Fans of Fincher’s style won’t be disappointed.
The rest of the cast is excellent. Seyfried does a magnificent job opposite some tricky scenes with Oldman. I enjoyed her accent and cadence. I’d go as far as saying she’s worthy of a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
Collins similarly is strong and leaves a lasting impression. As her character takes care of Mank in his bed-ridden days of writing, she has a tremendous rapport alongside Oldman. All around, “Mank” is an actor’s showcase from top-to-bottom.
There’s some meticulous editing and a classical sounding score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross that is unlike anything they’ve made. These qualities help steep the film in the era it’s re-creating.
My only fault is that it meanders in its second act. There’s a 25-minute frame where the film loses sense of focus and a cohesive story progression. It manages to tie things together beautifully by the closing, so it mostly overcomes this fumbling. Perhaps the pace will work better on a second viewing.
The teaming of Oldman and Fincher makes “Mank” on overall great draw-of-the-curtain to 2020 — from a movie perspective. While it won’t be for casual movie watchers, it is a technical and acting marvel. Film lovers and historians will find much to enjoy here. It doesn’t quite compare to some of his past films, but Fincher keeps his filmography diverse with this historical outing.
I can see “Mank” becoming a contender at the Oscars, although I believe Oldman is a shoo-in for a Best Actor nomination.
I give “Mank” 4.25 stars out of 5. It’s rated R and runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. “Mank” is available to stream on Netflix.