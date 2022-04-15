The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 20-24. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Love Me Tinder”
Genre: Horror short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 13 minutes.
Director: Sean Patrick Leonard.
Writer: Sean Patrick Leonard.
Producer: Sean Patrick Leonard.
Synopsis: Nick, a married man, likes to use his favorite dating app when his wife isn’t around. Tonight, he’s matched with Hannah, and it looks to be a very promising evening for Nick.
But Hannah is far from Nick’s perfect match, and the night turns out to be far different from what he expected.
Behind the scenes: Director, writer and producer Sean Patrick Leonard set out to make a nostalgic film reminiscent of 1980s horror, but bringing the tale up to speed with today’s generation.
“I wanted to take some of the ’80s horror tropes and give them a bit of a reverse-engineered feminist tale about the sanctity of marriage,” he said. I was inspired by ‘Creepshow’ and ‘Tales from the Crypt.’ I really wanted to make our audience feel like they were watching a classic horror flick, but with new subtleties that a 21st century generation could relate to.”
Leonard, who has worked mostly in the social justice genre, was pleasantly surprised at how much he enjoyed making a horror film.
“Horror is such a fun genre to indulge in,” he said. “(It’s) a genre that can move like water, bending and twisting and flowing into new, exciting stories that will further open your mind, but will also put a smile on your face and invigorate your nervous system.”
Leonard and his crew shot the film outside of Chicago in the late summer of 2019. Toward the end of shooting, and particularly in post-production, the pandemic made it a challenge to complete the film.
“The crew was fantastic,” Leonard said. “The entire production was met with many challenges that taught a lot of us not only how to keep it together, but to have that tenacity to really strive to make something that all of us are proud of.”
After a successful festival run, Leonard is excited to the bring “Love Me Tinder” to JDIFF.
“We are really ecstatic to be bringing this film closer to home by being part of this fabulous festival,” he said.