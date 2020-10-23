The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra recently announced the winners of its 2020 Student Concerto Competition.
- Clarinetist Evan Erickson, 17, of Dubuque, took first place for his performance of Carl Maria Von Weber’s Clarinet Concert No. 2. Erickson is a student of Corey Mackey.
- Cellist Cece Brown, 17, of Dubuque, took second place for her performance of Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C Major. Brown is a student of David Patterson.
- Violinist Heidi Wood, 14, of Dubuque, took third place for her performance of Dmitry Kabalevsky’s Violin Concerto in C Major, op 48. Wood is a student of Carol Carlson.
The competition is sponsored by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra League. It is open to students in grades 8-12 in the tri-states and designed to inspire more advanced students to prepare, audition and compete for the opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra.
Typically held in the spring, the competition was twice delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made to host the competition virtually. Each student submitted a video recording of their performance. Performances were reviewed by the judges in September.
Judging eight performances were Benjamin Firer, former Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra conductor; Eleanor Bartsch, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra concertmaster; and Timothy Hagen, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra principal flute.
For more information, call 563-557-1677 or visit www.dubuquesymphony.org.