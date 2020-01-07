“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” 7 p.m. on ABC
The three highest money winners in the history of “Jeopardy!” — Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer — face off in a multi-night event, with the first player to win three matches earning a $1 million grand prize. The two runners up receive $250,000 each. Alex Trebek hosts this rivalry, which continues on consecutive weeknights until a winner prevails.
“Vanderpump Rules,” 8 p.m. on BRAVO
With many of her longtime employees getting ready to move on, Lisa Vanderpump must deal with a new crop of unpredictable SUR staffers as this unscripted series returns for Season 8. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor hopes his upcoming Kentucky wedding to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright will rehabilitate his bad-boy reputation, but best man Tom Sandoval may undercut that plan with the epic joint bachelor-bachelorette blowout he is planning in Miami. What could possibly go wrong?
“The Haves and the Have Nots,” 8 p.m. on OWN
Tyler Perry’s soapy drama promises to deliver viewers even more heartache, betrayal, revenge and even death as it opens Season 7 with a premiere called “Are You Happy?” That’s an issue on Candace’s (Tika Sumpter) mind as she begins to question her motives after Charles (Nick Sagar) leaves her disappointed. The large ensemble cast also includes John Schneider, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox and Peter Parros.
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” 9:01 p.m. on NBC
Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”) stars in this aggressively quirky new dramedy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder building a career in San Francisco when she experiences “an unusual event” that leaves Zoey with the ability to hear the innermost thoughts and desires of those around her, as relayed in the form of popular songs. At first fearing that she’s losing her mind, Zoey eventually comes to connect with the world around her as never before through her special gift. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen co-star.