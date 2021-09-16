If your birthday is today: Opportunity and advancement are yours to have if you are true to yourself and strive to accomplish what you set out to do. It's up to you to initiate change, present and promote what you have to offer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Talk matters through passionately. Set a precedent and show leadership. Avoid taking risks that can affect your physical well-being. Aim to please, but don't give in to an unreasonable request.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll have to walk a fine line when dealing with competitive people. Be prepared to learn from experience and adjust quickly to offset any potential fallout.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An emotional matter will escalate if you get involved in a joint endeavor. Do your own thing and keep conversations positive. Finish what you start and avoid criticism.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen to and observe what others say and do before taking on a big project. Make adjustments that ensure you get to do the things that make you happy. A romantic gesture will lift your spirits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Update your resume or make professional changes. An opportunity will come your way if you get in touch with someone familiar with your background and credentials. Get the facts before you act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay more attention to expenses. Look for alternative ways to update your banking, handle your debt or improve your lifestyle. Don't participate in events or activities that present a health risk.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Channel your energy into something that makes you happy or brings you knowledge. Keep your wallet in a safe place, and avoid health risks.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Work in the background, where you'll go unnoticed. Aim to achieve the most in the least amount of time. What you accomplish will pave the way to positive change and a chance to make financial gains.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Seek out those who owe you a favor; you'll get the boost you need to make your way forward. An unexpected offer will give you a chance to revise your plans for the next step.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A wait-and-see approach will be in your best interest. Handle tricky situations with kid gloves, and you will buy yourself time and earn favors from those vying for your support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You're in the driver's seat; navigate your way to the place you want to go. Make decisions that will help you establish yourself in a position of authority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You have more power than you realize. Refuse to let the requests others make stop you from doing what suits you. A change at home may not be welcome, but in the end, it will turn out OK.
